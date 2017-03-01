8:19 am, March 1, 2017
61° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Merkel challenger bashes Trump,…

Merkel challenger bashes Trump, Brexit at rally

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 8:10 am 03/01/2017 08:10am
Share
Designated Social Democratic Party chairman and top candidate in the upcoming general elections, former president of the European parliament Martin Schulz, attends the party's Ash Wednesday meeting in Vilshofen, Germany, Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (Angelika Warmuth/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel’s main challenger in September elections has bashed U.S. President Donald Trump, Brexit and nationalism.

In a traditional Ash Wednesday speech in Bavaria that touched on many of the hot-button issues within his Social Democratic Party, former European Parliament President Martin Schulz also told party loyalists that the nationalist Alternative for Germany party was a “disgrace for Germany.”

Turning to Trump, he said anyone who wants to build walls, disparages the media as fake news, “calls women’s rights into question,” or “slanders those with impairments, disabilities or minorities … has to be criticized.”

And that, he said, “goes for the newly elected president of the United States.”

Topics:
2016 Election News Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Merkel challenger bashes Trump,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News