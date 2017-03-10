5:36 pm, March 10, 2017
Man pleads guilty in stabbing of French train hero

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 5:25 pm 03/10/2017 05:25pm
FILE - This Feb. 5, 2016 file photo shows James Tran, who faces charges for the alleged stabbing of Paris train hero Spencer Stone, is seen during his appearance in Sacramento Superior Court. Tran, is pleading guilty to stabbing a U.S. airman who weeks earlier was hailed as a hero for helping thwart a terror attack aboard a French train. A spokeswoman for the Sacramento County district attorney's office, says, Tran pleaded guilty to attempted murder Friday, March 10, 2017 less than a week before he was to go on trial. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California man pleaded guilty Friday to stabbing a U.S. airman who weeks earlier was hailed as a hero for helping thwart a terror attack aboard a French train.

James Tran, 29, faces a nine-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to attempted murder under a plea agreement, said Shelly Orio, a spokeswoman for the Sacramento County district attorney’s office.

He admitted knifing former Air Force Staff Sgt. Spencer Stone in October 2015 during a fight near a Sacramento bar.

Stone is one of three Sacramento men who tackled a gunman with ties to radical Islam on a Paris-bound passenger train in August 2015. Stone left the military last November as a staff sergeant assigned to Travis Air Force Base, said Staff Sgt. Scott Taylor, a spokesman at the base near Sacramento.

Tran pleaded guilty less than a week before he was to go on trial. He also pleaded guilty to enhancements including causing great bodily injury and using a deadly weapon, Orio said.

“I thought that he probably should have gotten more time but it is what it is,” Stone told The Sacramento Bee. “I’m just glad this chapter of my life is over.”

Tran’s attorney, Donald Masuda, did not return telephone and emailed messages from The Associated Press.

Tran is set for sentencing May 12.

Sacramento police have said Tran was the instigator in a confrontation that led to the stabbing.

Stone was with three women and another man when an argument with Tran’s group escalated into a fight that spread down a Sacramento street. Police said Tran and his group did not know who Stone was until they saw news reports later.

Stone’s mother, Joyce Eskel, has said that her son was stabbed four times. Doctors had to repair lacerations to his heart and liver and a collapsed lung.

She also said her son was “very, very fortunate to be alive.”

Eskel and Stone did not immediately return telephone messages Friday seeking comment.

It was the second time that Stone was knifed within a matter of weeks. He was cut on the neck and thumb when he and two childhood friends from Sacramento stopped the attempted terror attack.

Stone, Anthony Sadler and Oregon National Guardsman Alex Skarlatos were later awarded France’s Legion of Honor.

