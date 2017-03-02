3:51 am, March 2, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » LafargeHolcim: deals with armed…

LafargeHolcim: deals with armed groups kept Syria plant open

By The Associated Press March 2, 2017 3:31 am 03/02/2017 03:31am
Share

PARIS (AP) — Cement group LafargeHolcim says it made “unacceptable” deals with armed groups in northern Syria to allow its activities there to continue.

In a statement Thursday, the group said an internal investigation has established Lafarge’s local branch in Syria provided funds to armed groups via middlemen in 2013 and 2014 to guarantee safe passage for company employees and supply the plant it operated.

Lafarge merged with Swiss company Holcim to create LafargeHolcim, the world’s largest cement maker, in 2015.

LafargeHolcim said “in hindsight, the measures taken in order to continue the plant’s activity were unacceptable.”

French authorities launched an investigation of the company last year after the French Ministry of Economy and Finance filed a complaint against Lafarge. French NGO Sherpa also filed a complaint against Lafarge for allegedly financing terrorism.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » LafargeHolcim: deals with armed…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News