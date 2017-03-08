7:02 am, March 8, 2017
Kosovo opposition urged to pass border deal with Montenegro

By The Associated Press March 8, 2017 6:41 am
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The Kosovo government on Wednesday urged the opposition to approve a border demarcation agreement with Montenegro, following an experts’ report showing the country loses no territory, contrary to opposition claims.

A statement Wednesday said the report prepared by a group of experts and also approved by the international community showed that Kosovo “doesn’t lose a square meter” and urged the opposition political parties “to open the way to Kosovo citizens’ free movement in European Union countries.”

Kosovo remains the only country in the western Balkans whose citizens need to apply for visa when traveling to EU member countries.

Opposition parties have vowed to disrupt any attempt by the governing coalition to pass the deal, signed two years ago. It has caused fights inside and outside of Parliament, including tear gas use inside the chamber.

The EU has decided that Kosovo may enjoy visa-free travel with its Schengen member countries if the deal is approved.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008. It has been recognized by 114 countries but not by Serbia.

