7:05 am, March 11, 2017
27° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Italy's Northern League seeks…

Italy’s Northern League seeks inroads in south amid protests

By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 6:23 am 03/11/2017 06:23am
Share

ROME (AP) — The leader of the anti-immigrant Northern League party is vowing to go ahead with his first major rally in Naples despite planned protests from radicals and leftists intent on keeping him out of the southern Italy that the League has long disparaged.

A few dozen protesters on Friday toting a banner “Naples doesn’t want you” occupied the convention center where Matteo Salvini is due to speak. More are planning to protest his arrival Saturday, while the Northern League planned to bus in supporters.

The League has its base in Italy’s affluent north and has long criticized the tax money Rome funnels to the poorer, less-developed south. But the League is trying to make inroads in the south, capitalizing on populist sentiment and poor showings recently by the Democratic Party.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Italy's Northern League seeks…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News