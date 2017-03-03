IRA suspect on the run over 2012 killing arraigned in Dublin

DUBLIN (AP) — A suspected member of an Irish Republican Army splinter group has been arraigned in a Dublin court to face extradition back to Northern Ireland, where he jumped bail while awaiting trial in connection with the IRA killing of a prison guard.

Republic of Ireland police arrested Damien McLaughlin in northwest County Donegal on Thursday night, three months after the 40-year-old disappeared from his Belfast residence.

McLaughlin did not speak during Friday’s court appearance. He is the only suspect charged in connection with the November 2012 killing of Northern Ireland prison guard David Black.

Northern Ireland’s justice minister apologized to Black’s family for the failure to keep McLaughlin behind bars. He was freed on bail with an electronic tracking tag, but a Belfast judge later permitted him to stop wearing it.