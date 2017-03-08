8:31 am, March 8, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT In Fairfax County, Va. 193/Georgetown Pike is closed between Towlston Road and Bellview Road.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Hungary: Lawmakers to submit…

Hungary: Lawmakers to submit new NGO law in 1-2 weeks

By The Associated Press March 8, 2017 8:25 am 03/08/2017 08:25am
Share

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A spokesman for Hungary’s governing Fidesz party says its lawmakers will likely submit a new law regulating nongovernmental organizations within two weeks.

Fidesz spokesman Janos Halasz says the law is aimed at revealing the foreign funding received by “agent organizations” seeking to influence Hungarian politics.

The law is seen targeted mainly at groups backed by Hungarian-born U.S. financier George Soros, like Transparency International and the Hungarian Civil Liberties Union.

A Fidesz lawmaker earlier said Soros-backed organizations needed to be swept out of the country.

Halasz said the law would surely be approved by lawmakers during the current spring session in parliament.

In 2014, Prime Minister Viktor Orban ordered a crackdown on civic groups supported in part by Norway, but extensive investigations and audits did not uncover any financial irregularities of note.

Topics:
Congress News Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Hungary: Lawmakers to submit…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Wolf Trap released its summer lineup, promising a knockout season. Find out more about upcoming events.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News