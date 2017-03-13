5:14 am, March 13, 2017
30° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT Monday night’s Winter Storm Warning has expanded; includes greater portion of the WTOP listening area.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Germany says no future…

Germany says no future ‘free pass’ for Turkish politicians

By The Associated Press March 13, 2017 4:31 am 03/13/2017 04:31am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff says that while the German government hasn’t blocked campaign appearances by Turkish politicians, that isn’t a “free pass” for the future.

Several German municipalities canceled rallies that Turkish ministers had planned to address in support of a referendum to give the Turkish president more powers. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Germany of “Nazi practices.”

The Dutch government has blocked appearances by Turkish ministers.

Merkel’s chief of staff, Peter Altmaier, told RBB Inforadio Monday: “So far, in the last 60 years of our history, we repeatedly refrained from such entry bans for countries such as, for example, the Soviet Union, China and others with whom we were in the Cold War.”

But he added: “This is not a free pass for the future.”

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Germany says no future…
Advertiser Content


WTOP Bracket Challenge

Register Today

Fill out your bracket for a chance to win great prizes and play against our WTOP VIPs.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News