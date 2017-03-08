4:03 am, March 8, 2017
Germany hopeful relations with Turkey can normalize

By The Associated Press March 8, 2017 3:37 am 03/08/2017 03:37am
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says he hopes a meeting with his Turkish counterpart will help bring relations between the two countries back to normal after tempers flared in the past week.

Diplomatic relations have taken a dive since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Germany of “Nazi practices” after several German municipalities canceled events where Turkish government ministers were to address rallies in support of a national referendum that would give Erdogan more powers.

Following a breakfast meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said he made clear “there are lines that should not be crossed and one of those is the comparison with Nazi Germany.”

He says he hopes the talks will “bring us step by step back to a better relationship.”

Europe News Government News Latest News World News
