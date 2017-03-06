10:00 am, March 6, 2017
BREAKING NEWS U.S. Supreme Court has sent the case of a Va. transgender teen who wanted to use the boys' bathroom in his school back to a lower court without reaching a decision.

French president calls for a multi-speed Europe

By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 9:31 am 03/06/2017 09:31am
PARIS (AP) — French President Francois Hollande has called for a European Union which allows groups of member states to advance at their own pace.

In an interview published Monday in six European newspapers, Hollande said some EU states must be able to progress more quickly if they wish. “Otherwise, Europe explodes,” he added.

Hollande points as a priority the creation of a European defense.

On Monday afternoon, Hollande is to host German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Italian Prime Minster Paolo Gentiloni in Versailles, near Paris, to prepare for a larger EU meeting later this week. Britain is expected to launch negotiations by the end the month on the terms of its exit from the bloc.

