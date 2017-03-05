5:24 am, March 5, 2017
French election: Fillon's fate hinges on Paris rally

By The Associated Press March 5, 2017 4:59 am 03/05/2017 04:59am
Conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon gestures as he arrives to deliver his speech during a campaign meeting in Aubervilliers, outside Paris, France, Saturday, March 4, 2017. Fillon, whose campaign has been unraveling over impending corruption charges, vowed to remake France in a speech on Saturday, a day before what amounts to his last stand, a rally near the Eiffel Tower widely seen as a test of his staying power via the number of supporters he can muster. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS (AP) — France’s presidential campaign is facing a potential turning point as conservative candidate Francois Fillon, facing corruption charges, holds a rally that could determine whether he stays in the race.

Sunday’s rally across from the Eiffel Tower is meant to gauge Fillon’s remaining support after numerous defections by allies. They’re disillusioned by how he has handled the investigation into allegations he arranged parliamentary jobs for his wife and children that they never performed.

Fillon’s wife Penelope urged her husband to stay in the race in a newspaper interview published Sunday. They deny wrongdoing.

If Fillon quits, many conservatives want Alain Juppe to run in his place for the two-round April-May vote. Fillon was once the front-runner but polls now favor centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

