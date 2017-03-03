Fillon spokesman quits campaign team

PARIS (AP) — French conservative Francois Fillon’s presidential bid has suffered another blow as his spokesman, Thierry Solere, resigned from the campaign team.

Solere’s departure on Friday was the latest in a series of defections related to pending corruption charges against Fillon. The campaign treasurer and three legislators from his Republicans party announced Thursday they were quitting, amid growing pressure for Fillon to step down.

Nadine Morano, a former minister who backed Fillon’s candidacy, also made a U-turn Friday, urging the former prime minister to withdraw his bid.

Fillon initially said he would step down if charged, but decided to maintain his candidacy even though he’s been summoned to face charges on March 15. Fillon denies that he arranged taxpayer-funded jobs for family members, who did no actual work.