6:51 am, March 3, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Fillon spokesman quits campaign team

Fillon spokesman quits campaign team

By The Associated Press March 3, 2017 6:44 am 03/03/2017 06:44am
Share

PARIS (AP) — French conservative Francois Fillon’s presidential bid has suffered another blow as his spokesman, Thierry Solere, resigned from the campaign team.

Solere’s departure on Friday was the latest in a series of defections related to pending corruption charges against Fillon. The campaign treasurer and three legislators from his Republicans party announced Thursday they were quitting, amid growing pressure for Fillon to step down.

Nadine Morano, a former minister who backed Fillon’s candidacy, also made a U-turn Friday, urging the former prime minister to withdraw his bid.

Fillon initially said he would step down if charged, but decided to maintain his candidacy even though he’s been summoned to face charges on March 15. Fillon denies that he arranged taxpayer-funded jobs for family members, who did no actual work.

Topics:
2016 Election News Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Fillon spokesman quits campaign team
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News