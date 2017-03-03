8:23 am, March 3, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » EU's Mogherini met by…

EU’s Mogherini met by pro-Russian chants in Serbian assembly

By The Associated Press March 3, 2017 8:11 am 03/03/2017 08:11am
Share
Federica Mogherini, center, the European Commission's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, accompanied by EU Ambassador to Macedonia Samuel Zbogar, right, arrives at the European Union office in Skopje, Macedonia, Thursday, March 2, 2017. While on her Western Balkans tour, the European Union's foreign policy chief Mogherini arrived to Skopje Thursday to meet the country's officials amid the political instability that threatens Macedonia. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The European Union’s foreign policy chief urged Serbia on Friday to keep on course toward membership in the 28-nation bloc in a speech interrupted by pro-Russian chants by far-right lawmakers.

Federica Mogherini’s 25-minute address in the parliament was often overpowered by chants “Serbia, Russia we don’t need the Union!” Some ultranationalist lawmakers held banners reading “Serbia doesn’t trust Brussels” and banged on benches with their hands.

“My speech is long, so be ready,” Mogherini said at one moment as the shouts persisted.

Mogherini told lawmakers that Serbia plays a key role in the Balkans and holds huge responsibility in maintaining regional peace.

She said that Serbia, the Western Balkans and the EU are closely connected and need each other. This is particularly important at what she described as a “delicate” moment of insecurity and tensions in both the region and Europe as a whole.

Mogherini is on a tour of the Balkans trying to reassure the region that the EU remains open for enlargement despite crises in the 28-nation bloc.

Serbia, which is formally seeking EU membership, is deeply split between those seeking pro-Western integration and those wanting close alliance with traditional Slavic partner Russia.

Vojislav Seselj, the leader of the far-right radicals, said the chants by his party’s lawmakers have sent “a clear message that Serbia doesn’t want to enter the EU, but wants integration with Russia.”

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » EU's Mogherini met by…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News