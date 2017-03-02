5:20 am, March 2, 2017
50° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Eurozone inflation above target…

Eurozone inflation above target for first time in 4 years

By The Associated Press March 2, 2017 5:00 am 03/02/2017 05:00am
Share
A goose starts for a flight over the river Main with the buildings of the banking district in background in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday evening, Feb. 28, 2017.(AP Photo/Michael Probst)

BRUSSELS (AP) — Inflation across the 19-country eurozone has moved above the European Central Bank’s target for the first time in four years.

Official figures Thursday from statistics agency Eurostat show consumer prices were 2 percent higher in the year through February. That was up from the 1.8 percent recorded the previous month but roughly in line with market expectations.

Inflation is running ahead of the ECB’s target of just below 2 percent for the first time since January 2013.

However, the increase is unlikely to prompt the ECB to ease up on its monetary stimulus soon as underlying price increases remain subdued. The core inflation rate, which strips out volatile items such as energy and food, was unchanged at 0.9 percent in February. Higher energy costs were largely behind the February rise.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Eurozone inflation above target…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News