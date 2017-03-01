9:48 am, March 1, 2017
EU unveils new ideas to ensure unity as UK prepares to leave

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 9:30 am 03/01/2017 09:30am
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm has unveiled new ideas to keep the bloc unified as Britain prepares to leave and rising far-right populism casts a shadow over the EU project.

The European Commission foresees five scenarios for Europe by 2025: to carry on as it has done; function as a single market only; do less but be more efficient; allow groups of member states to advance at their own pace; or do far more together.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Wednesday that “it is the start of a process, not the end, and I hope that now an honest and wide-ranging debate will take place.”

He wants EU leaders to discuss the so-called White Paper at their summit in Brussels on March 9-10.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
