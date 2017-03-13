9:44 am, March 13, 2017
EU: Moldova needs to…

EU: Moldova needs to do more to improve rule of law

By The Associated Press March 13, 2017 8:44 am 03/13/2017 08:44am
Moldovan Foreign Minister, Andrei Galbur, left, and his Finnish counterpart Timo Soini take part in a joint press conference in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, March, 13, 2017. (Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says Moldova needs to do more to improve the rule of law and the environment for business as the two sides deepen their relationship.

Moldova signed an association agreement with the European Union in 2014, which took effect fully last July.

In a report Monday, the European Commission and its foreign policy arm said that “progress has been made.” It noted that Moldova introduced reforms aimed at restoring the independence of the judiciary and tackling corruption, among other things.

But the report said that “respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms requires greater attention, in part due to weaknesses in the justice system.”

It also said that the climate for business and investment in the ex-Soviet republic “remains negatively affected by widespread corruption and inconsistent policies.”

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
