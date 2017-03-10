4:03 am, March 10, 2017
EU leaders, minus Britain, mull bloc’s future

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 3:54 am 03/10/2017 03:54am
European Council President Donald Tusk speaks during a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, March 9, 2017. European Union leaders confirmed Donald Tusk for a second term as council president Thursday, overcoming weeks of strong opposition from his native Poland. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are debating the future of their bloc as Britain eyes the exit door and far-right parties appear ready to make a strong stand in elections around Europe.

The 27 leaders, minus British Prime Minister Theresa May, gathered at EU headquarters Friday a day after a rift with Poland over a top EU job exposed new fault lines in the European project.

Discussions will focus on their summit in Rome to mark the 60th anniversary of the EU’s founding treaty, and how to maintain unity amid severe political and migration pressures.

The leaders are weighing how a future EU should operate; whether it should limit itself to a trade bloc, steam toward a federal super-state or allow members to advance at different speeds when practical.

