5:33 am, March 7, 2017
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » EU court strikes down…

EU court strikes down 2013 decision to block UPS-TNT deal

By The Associated Press March 7, 2017 5:16 am 03/07/2017 05:16am
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — A European Union court has struck down a 2013 decision by EU regulators to block a planned takeover of Dutch-based package delivery company TNT Express by United Parcel Services Inc.

The EU’s executive Commission blocked the proposed $6.9 billion deal in January 2013, arguing that the combined company would have been too dominant in European express mail. UPS scrapped the plan but appealed against the ruling.

The 28-nation EU’s General Court on Tuesday upheld the appeal, citing a procedural irregularity.

It argued that an analysis used by the Commission in its decision was based on a model different from one that had been discussed during the clearance proceedings. It found that the Commission “infringed UPS’ rights of defense.”

TNT has since been acquired by FedEx Corp.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » EU court strikes down…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Wolf Trap released its summer lineup, promising a knockout season. Find out more about upcoming events.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News