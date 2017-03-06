8:30 am, March 6, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » EU condemns launch of…

EU condemns launch of NKorea ballistic missiles

By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 7:54 am 03/06/2017 07:54am
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has condemned North Korea for firing four banned ballistic missiles and said it would consult with Japan and international partners on how to react.

Officials say the North Korean missiles were fired early Monday with three landing in waters that Japan claims as its exclusive economic zone. The test-launches appeared to be a reaction to huge U.S.-South Korean military drills that those countries consider routine but that Pyongyang insists are an invasion rehearsal.

EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said launches were “in utter disregard” of several U.N. resolutions and further raised tension in the region.

She says North Korea needs to return to a dialogue with the international community and immediately halt plans for more such missile launches.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » EU condemns launch of…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News