6:53 am, March 4, 2017
27° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » ECHR postpones transfer of…

ECHR postpones transfer of Georgia’s opposition TV

By The Associated Press March 4, 2017 5:21 am 03/04/2017 05:21am
Share

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Georgia’s main opposition-minded television station says the European Court of Human Rights has ordered the suspension until next week of a ruling by the country’s Supreme Court that hands the station to a government-friendly owner.

The Supreme Court ruled late Thursday that Rustavi-2 TV station should be given to its former owner, Kibar Khalvashi.

But the station published late Friday what it said was a copy of an order from the ECHR to suspend the move until Wednesday.

Rustavi 2, Georgia’s most popular TV station, has been sharply critical of the government. The opposition sees the verdict as an attempt by the authorities to silence criticism.

The court backed Khalvashi’s claim that he was forced to sell the station cheaply under former President Mikhail Saakashvili.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News Supreme Court News TV News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » ECHR postpones transfer of…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News