Clash with police leaves 21 injured in Georgian city

By The Associated Press March 12, 2017 6:17 am
TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — At least 21 people, including 11 police officers, have been injured during a night of rioting in Georgia’s second-largest city.

The unrest in Batumi started late Saturday. Local news reports said about 1,000 people gathered around the Black Sea coast city’s main police station, overturned or set afire about 10 cars and threw stones.

The reports say the confrontation started after police ticketed a motorist for a traffic violation, sparking an argument that attracted people nearby.

Officers quelled the riot at about 6 a.m. Sunday. The Interior Ministry said about 40 people were detained.

Regional health minister Zaal Mikeladze said on Rustavi-2 television that 21 people had sought hospital treatment, but did not specify the severity of their injuries.

