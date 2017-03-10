11:35 am, March 10, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Chinese Embassy demands apology…

Chinese Embassy demands apology from German T-shirt retailer

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 10:27 am 03/10/2017 10:27am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — The Chinese Embassy in Berlin demanded Friday that a German online retailer stop selling a line of T-shirts with slogans it says are insulting to China.

The offerings from retailer Spreadshirt.de include T-shirts with slogans like “Save a dog, Eat a Chinese,” ”Save a shark, Eat a Chinese,” and an image of two faux Chinese alphabet characters having sex, with the caption “Now I understand Chinese.”

The embassy said in a statement that it has complained to the German government and is seeking an apology, an explanation and for the offending shirts to be pulled.

However, the head of the Leipzig-based company, Philip Rooke, said he planned to keep the disputed designs available for purchase.

Rooke said his company provides an “open platform” for people to create and share ideas on merchandise, and “in a few cases, some people may find a design controversial while others do not.”

“We do not judge or censor designs based on their phrasing, social or political leanings,” he said in a written statement.

Rooke added that he had “no intention of causing anyone offense.”

“I apologize to anyone who takes any offense from the two designs in question,” he said.

Topics:
Consumer News Europe News Government News Latest News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Chinese Embassy demands apology…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News