5:31 am, March 8, 2017
50° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Anti-Islam populist Wilders protests…

Anti-Islam populist Wilders protests outside Turkish embassy

By The Associated Press March 8, 2017 5:13 am 03/08/2017 05:13am
Share
Firebrand anti Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders protests outside the Turkish embassy in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, against the planned campaign visit of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu to lobby for a referendum giving President Erdogan increased powers. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders says Turkey’s foreign minister is not welcome in the Netherlands to lobby for a “yes” vote in a Turkish referendum on constitutional reform that would give President Recep Tayyip Erdogan more power.

Amid tight security, Wilders held a brief demonstration Wednesday outside Turkey’s embassy in The Hague to protest a planned rally by Mevlut Cavusoglu to seek support among Turks living in the Netherlands.

Standing in front of a banner saying: “Stay Away! This is our country,” Wilders called Erdogan a “dictator” and said, “We will not help strengthen a dictatorship.”

The demonstration came the morning after Cavusoglu addressed a rally in the German city of Hamburg and a week before Dutch elections in which Wilders is forecast to make strong gains.

Topics:
2016 Election News Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Anti-Islam populist Wilders protests…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Wolf Trap released its summer lineup, promising a knockout season. Find out more about upcoming events.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News