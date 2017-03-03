Amnesty Denmark regrets translating advice to US protesters

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The head of the Danish chapter of Amnesty International says it was “a terrible mistake” to print a guide in its magazine on how to tackle tear gas, one’s basic rights when arrested and how to dress for protests and confrontation with police.

Secretary General Trine Christensen said Friday the article was translated from a story in Amnesty’s U.S. magazine counseling demonstrators protesting an oil pipeline in North Dakota.

“We never incite to confrontation with the police,” Christensen said.

The Feb. 7 issue of the Danish chapter’s quarterly magazine advised people attending protests to, among other things, “wear gas masks.”

“We are sorry that the text had not been adapted to fit a Danish context,” Christensen told The Associated Press “We should have mentioned that there is a ban in Denmark against being masked at demonstrations.”

The article caused harsh criticism among Danish lawmakers this week, after a night of rioting in Copenhagen.