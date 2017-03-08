5:32 am, March 8, 2017
Alleged Iranian spy set to be tried in Germany

By The Associated Press March 8, 2017 5:18 am 03/08/2017 05:18am
BERLIN (AP) — A 31-year-old Pakistani man is going on trial in Berlin on allegations he spied for Iran on Israeli and Jewish institutions in Germany and elsewhere in Europe.

Syed Mustufa H., whose full name was not giving for privacy reasons, is due in court Wednesday on espionage charges.

H., who came to Germany in 2012 to go to university, is accused of having collected information on a professor at a university in Paris, the former president of the German-Israel Society and others in Western European countries.

Prosecutors say he then passed the information to a contact person with the Iranian intelligence agency. He’s alleged to have received at least 2,052 euros ($2,170) for his spying activities.

H., who was arrested in July 2016, faces a possible five years in prison.

