2:29 pm, March 6, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS TCM host Robert Osborne has died at 84, network says

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Albania opposition delays launch…

Albania opposition delays launch of judicial reform

By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 2:10 pm 03/06/2017 02:10pm
Share

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s opposition boycott of parliament has delayed the launch of justice reform despite warnings from the European Union that such a move would hamper the country from launching full membership negotiations with the bloc.

The Democratic Party on Monday boycotted an extraordinary parliamentary session intended to be the first step before creating the vetting bodies to evaluate the personal and professional backgrounds of judges and prosecutors. The parliament postponed the session.

The justice system reform is intended to ensure that judges and prosecutors are independent from politics, and to root out bribery.

For more than two weeks, opposition Democrats have blocked the main boulevard in the capital, Tirana, calling for a caretaker government to take the country to the June 18 parliamentary elections.

Topics:
Congress News Europe News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Albania opposition delays launch…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Wolf Trap released its summer lineup, promising a knockout season. Find out more about upcoming events.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News