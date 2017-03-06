Albania opposition delays launch of judicial reform

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s opposition boycott of parliament has delayed the launch of justice reform despite warnings from the European Union that such a move would hamper the country from launching full membership negotiations with the bloc.

The Democratic Party on Monday boycotted an extraordinary parliamentary session intended to be the first step before creating the vetting bodies to evaluate the personal and professional backgrounds of judges and prosecutors. The parliament postponed the session.

The justice system reform is intended to ensure that judges and prosecutors are independent from politics, and to root out bribery.

For more than two weeks, opposition Democrats have blocked the main boulevard in the capital, Tirana, calling for a caretaker government to take the country to the June 18 parliamentary elections.