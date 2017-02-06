3:07 pm, February 7, 2017
71° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » WWII bomb to force…

WWII bomb to force major evacuation in northern Greek city

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 12:48 pm 02/06/2017 12:48pm
Share

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece’s second-largest city are planning to evacuate up to 60,000 residents from their homes so experts can safely dispose of an unexploded World War II bomb.

The evacuation in Thessaloniki is set for Sunday, and people living 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) around the bomb site will be kept away from the area for up to five hours, officials say.

The bomb was found 5 meters (over 16 feet) deep near the central railway station in western Thessaloniki during work to expand a gas station’s underground tanks. The existing tanks have been emptied, but previous attempts to remove the bomb were unsuccessful.

Deputy regional governor Voula Patoulidou told the Associated Press on Monday that military and police authorities will try to defuse the bomb on the spot.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » WWII bomb to force…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News