Europe News

Woman killed by flying debris as Storm Doris batters Britain

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 11:00 am 02/23/2017 11:00am
Women attempt to take a selfie amid strong winds on Westminster Bridge, London, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Flights have been cancelled and commuters were warned they faced delays after Storm Doris reached nearly 90mph. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — A woman has been killed by flying debris in central England as storm winds of more than 90 mph (145 kph) batter the United Kingdom.

West Midlands Ambulance Service says the woman suffered serious head injuries in Wolverhampton, 140 miles (225 km) northwest of London.

Rain, snow and strong winds from a weather system dubbed Storm Doris closed roads, canceled flights and halted train travel to and from Euston Station, one of London’s main terminals. Heathrow Airport said about one in 10 flights was canceled

The wind even halted filming of outdoor scenes on the long-running soap opera “Coronation Street.”

Weather agency the Met Office said a top wind speed of 94 mph (151 kph) was recorded at Capel Curig in Wales.

Winds are expected to ease later Thursday.

