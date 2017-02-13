Winners of the World Press Photo 2017

The full list of the winners of the 2017 World Press Photo contest:

WORLD PRESS PHOTO OF THE YEAR

Burhan Ozbilici, Turkey, The Associated Press. An Assassination in Turkey.

___

CONTEMPORARY ISSUES — SINGLES

1. Jonathan Bachman, USA, Thomson Reuters. Taking a Stand in Baton Rouge.

2. Vadim Ghirda, Romania, The Associated Press. Migrant Crossing.

3. Daniel Etter, Germany. The Libyan Migrant Trap.

___

CONTEMPORARY ISSUES — STORIES

1. Amber Bracken, Canada. Standing Rock.

2. Lalo de Almeida, Brazil, for Folha de Sao Paulo. Victims of the Zika Virus.

3. Peter Bauza, Germany. Copacabana Palace.

___

DAILY LIFE — SINGLES

1. Paula Bronstein, USA, for Time Lightbox / Pulitzer Center For Crisis Reporting. The Silent Victims of a Forgotten War.

2. Tiejun Wang, China. Sweat Makes Champions.

3. Matthieu Paley, France, for National Geographic Magazine. China’s Wild West.

___

DAILY LIFE — STORIES

1. Tomas Munita, Chile, for The New York Times. Cuba on the Edge of Change.

2. Elena Anosova, Russia. Out of the Way.

3. Francesco Comello, Italy. Isle of Salvation.

___

GENERAL NEWS — SINGLES

1. Laurent Van der Stockt, France, Getty Reportage for Le Monde. Offensive on Mosul.

2. Santi Palacios, Spain. Left Alone.

3. Noel Celis, Philippines, Agence France-Presse. Inside the Philippines’ Most Overcrowded Jail.

___

GENERAL NEWS — STORIES

1. Daniel Berehulak, Australia, for The New York Times. They Are Slaughtering Us Like Animals.

2. Sergey Ponomarev, Russia, for The New York Times. Iraq’s Battle to Reclaim Its Cities.

3. Alessio Romenzi, Italy. We Are Not Taking Any Prisoners.

___

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

1. Valery Melnikov, Russia, Rossia Segodnya. Black Days of Ukraine.

2. Hossein Fatemi, Iran, Panos Pictures. An Iranian Journey.

3. Markus Jokela, Finland, Helsingin Sanomat. Table Rock, Nebraska.

___

NATURE — SINGLES

1. Francis Perez, Spain. Caretta Caretta Trapped.

2. Nayan Khanolkar, India. Big Cat in My Backyard.

3. Jaime Rojo, Spain. Monarchs in the Snow.

___

NATURE — STORIES

1. Brent Stirton, South Africa, Getty Images for National Geographic Magazine. Rhino Wars.

2. Ami Vitale, USA, for National Geographic Magazine. Pandas Gone Wild.

3. Bence Mate, Hungary. Now You See Me.

____

PEOPLE — SINGLES

1. Magnus Wennman, Sweden, Aftonbladet. What ISIS Left Behind.

2. Robin Hammond, New Zealand, NOOR Images for Witness Change. Praying for a Miracle.

3. Kristina Kormilitsyna, Russia, Kommersant Newspaper. Fidelity.

____

PEOPLE — STORIES

1. Michael Vince Kim, USA. Aenikkaeng.

2. Antonio Gibotta, Italy, Agenzia Controluce. Enfarinat.

3. Jay Clendenin, USA, Los Angeles Times. Olympians.

___

SPORTS — SINGLES

1. Tom Jenkins, UK, The Guardian. Grand National Steeplechase.

2. Cameron Spencer, Australia, Getty Images. The Dive.

3. Kai Oliver Pfaffenbach, Germany, Thomson Reuters. Rio’s Golden Smile.

___

SPORTS — STORIES

1. Giovanni Capriotti, Italy. Boys Will Be Boys.

2. Michael Hanke, Czech Republic. Youth Chess Tournaments.

3. Darren Calabrese, Canada. Adaptive Athlete.

___

SPOT NEWS — SINGLES

1. Jamal Taraqai, Pakistan, European Pressphoto Agency. Pakistan Bomb Blast.

2. Abd Doumany, Syria, Agence France-Presse. Medics Assist a Wounded Girl.

3. Felipe Dana, Brazil, The Associated Press. Battle for Mosul.

___

SPOT NEWS — STORIES

1. Burhan Ozbilici, Turkey, The Associated Press. An Assassination in Turkey.

2. Ameer Alhalbi, Syria, Agence France-Presse. Rescued From the Rubble.

3. Mathieu Willcocks, UK. Mediterranean Migration.