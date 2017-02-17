6:26 am, February 17, 2017
29° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » WikiLeaks: CIA ordered spying…

WikiLeaks: CIA ordered spying on French 2012 election

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 6:24 am 02/17/2017 06:24am
Share

LONDON (AP) — A seven-page document made public by WikiLeaks purports to show that the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency ordered its spies to gather information on the 2012 French presidential election.

The document , which WikiLeaks published late Thursday and described as “tasking orders,” suggest that American spies wanted an insider’s take on the race, including details of party funding, internal rivalries and future attitudes toward the United States.

Although WikiLeaks’ publication of a purportedly secret CIA document was striking, the orders seemed to represent standard intelligence-gathering.

French media, which are consumed with the upcoming electoral contest only two months away, gave the publication relatively light attention Friday.

The CIA declined to comment on the release. WikiLeaks did not answer questions about the document’s provenance but said in an email that it was authentic.

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Europe News Government News Latest News White House World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » WikiLeaks: CIA ordered spying…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

1996 Silver Spring MARC crash

More than 20 years ago, a Chicago bound Amtrak train collided with a MARC commuter in Silver Spring, leaving 11 passengers dead. See photos.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News