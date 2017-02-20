5:06 am, February 20, 2017
US VP Pence talks of deepening ties to European Union

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 4:12 am 02/20/2017 04:12am
United States Vice President Mike Pence, left, shakes hands with European Union High Representative Federica Mogherini during a meeting at US ambassadors residence in Brussels on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. U.S. Vice President Pence is currently on a two-day visit to meet with EU and NATO officials. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, Pool)

BRUSSELS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says he’s looking forward to exploring ways to “deepen our relationship with the European Union and the European community” at the start of his meeting with the EU’s foreign policy chief.

Pence was opening a day of meetings on the EU and NATO with the EU’s Federica Mogherini (feh-deh-REE’-kah moh-gehr-EE’-nee) in Brussels.

Pence was facing deep skepticism among European leaders over the foreign policy direction of the new administration of President Donald Trump.

Trump was supportive of Great Britain’s vote to the exit the 28-nation EU bloc last year, known as Brexit. And he has suggested that the EU could soon fall apart.

Pence voiced the administration’s strong support for NATO over the weekend.

