5:00 am, February 19, 2017
50° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » US vice president visits…

US vice president visits former Nazi concentration camp

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 4:26 am 02/19/2017 04:26am
Share
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, left, and his wife Karen listen to a guide during a visit to the former Nazi concentration camp in Dachau near Munich, southern Germany, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, one day after he attended the Munich Security Conference. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

DACHAU, Germany (AP) — U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is touring the site of a former Nazi concentration camp.

Pence is paying a somber visit to the Dachau (DAH’-khow) camp near Munich that was established by the Nazis in 1933. The vice president has been joined by a survivor of the camp and other officials.

More than 200,000 people from across Europe were held at Dachau, and more than 40,000 prisoners died there. The camp was liberated by U.S. forces in April 1945.

Pence spoke at the Munich Security Conference of foreign diplomats and defense officials on Saturday and was traveling to Brussels later Sunday for meetings with NATO and European Union officials.

In 2015, then U.S. Vice President Joe Biden visited the site with his granddaughter during a trip to Germany.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » US vice president visits…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

Europe News