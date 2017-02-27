8:15 am, February 27, 2017
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » US embassy condemns far-right…

US embassy condemns far-right march in Croatia with US flag

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 7:58 am 02/27/2017 07:58am
Share

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — The U.S. Embassy has denounced a march by a group of far-right supporters in the Croatian capital who also waved an American flag and reportedly voiced support for President Donald Trump.

The embassy said in a statement Monday it “rejects, in the strongest terms, neo-Nazi and pro-Ustasha views expressed during the demonstration of a few people in Zagreb on Sunday.”

The protesters, dressed in black and chanting slogans used by Croatia’s pro-Nazi World War II Ustasha regime, are members of the small, far-right A-HSP party which is not represented in the country’s parliament.

The Ustashas killed tens of thousands Jews, Serbs, Gypsies and anti-Nazi Croats in concentration camps during the war.

The U.S. embassy says “we condemn any attempt to link the United States to this hateful ideology.”

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » US embassy condemns far-right…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News