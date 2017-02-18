5:00 am, February 18, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT Hagerstown I-70 eastbound stopped after exit 35/MD-66 due to crash investigation. Westbound to move after responders reposition.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » US Congress delegation in…

US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipartisan support

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 4:23 am 02/18/2017 04:23am
Share

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A bipartisan delegation from the U.S. House of Representatives is visiting Kosovo to reiterate the strong support for the nation.

In its two-day visit, the delegation led by Republican Peter Roskam will meet Kosovo’s prime minister, Assembly (parliament) speaker, lawmakers and civil society. Roskam heads the House Democracy Partnership, which works to support the development of effective, independent, and responsive legislative institutions.

A statement Saturday from the U.S. embassy said that the “United States is committed to helping Kosovo move along the path to further European integration.”

Washington, Kosovo’s strongest ally, led NATO’s 1999 air war against Serbia to halt its attacks on people in Kosovo. In 2008 Pristina declared independence which is recognized by 113 countries but rejected by Serbia.

Topics:
Congress News Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » US Congress delegation in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

Europe News