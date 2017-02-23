6:39 am, February 23, 2017
Local
UN says new Cyprus peace talks meetings ‘in due course’

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 6:10 am
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The United Nations says dates for new meetings to get Cyprus peace talks back on track will be announced in “due course.”

The U.N. said Thursday that envoy Espen Barth Eide is working with the rival leaders of the ethnically split island who have “stated their commitment” to the 22-month process.

Cyprus was divided in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup by supporters of union with Greece.

A meeting scheduled for Thursday was scrapped after Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci withdrew over a dispute over the commemoration in Greek Cypriot schools of a 1950 vote for union with Greece.

Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioanis Kasoulides said it’s up to Akinci to get back to talks that haven’t made progress in weeks. Akinci accused the Greek Cypriots of reluctance to negotiate.

Europe News
