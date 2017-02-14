6:18 am, February 14, 2017
33° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » UN: Reports say 101…

UN: Reports say 101 dead as troops, militia clash in Congo

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 5:39 am 02/14/2017 05:39am
Share

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights office is citing reports that at least 101 people have been killed in clashes between soldiers in Congo and a local militia, the latest spasm of violence in the Central African country wracked by years of instability.

Rights office spokeswoman Liz Throssell said Tuesday that the violence in the Dibaya area of Kasai-Central province allegedly involved troops who “opened fire indiscriminately” when they spotted militia members mainly wielding machetes and spears between Thursday and Monday.

Some 39 women were among those killed, Throssell says, citing information from local colleagues and unspecified “sources” in the region.

Throssell says the rights office has called for a “full and independent” investigation, and urged military forces to show restraint.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » UN: Reports say 101…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

59th annual Grammy Awards

The 59th annual Grammy Awards took over the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News