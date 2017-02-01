8:05 am, February 1, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » UN: Follow-up Cyprus security…

UN: Follow-up Cyprus security summit aimed for early March

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 7:19 am 02/01/2017 07:19am
Share
U.N. Special Advisor of the Secretary-General Espen Barth Eide, left, and Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades talk during their meeting at the presidential palace in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Eide meets with the Cypriot president following the continue peace talks with the rival leaders of the island. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A U.N. envoy says that the rival leaders of ethnically split Cyprus have asked the world body to prepare for a follow-up summit in early March that will aim to sort out security arrangements after the island is reunified.

Envoy Espen Barth Eide says that Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots Mustafa Akinci will in the meantime meet weekly to narrow differences on other outstanding issues.

Anastasiades and Akinci along with the foreign ministers of Cyprus’ “guarantors” — Britain, Greece and Turkey — met in Geneva last month to resolve the difficult issue. That meeting was suspended after differences proved too wide to bridge.

A 1974 Turkish invasion triggered by a coup aimed at union with Greece split Cyprus along ethnic lines.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » UN: Follow-up Cyprus security…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News