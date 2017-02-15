4:51 am, February 15, 2017
Washington, DC
UN envoy: progress on Cyprus security deal, long way to go

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 4:23 am 02/15/2017 04:23am
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A United Nations envoy says progress has been made on a compromise formula regarding how security will be enforced after ethnically divided Cyprus is reunified.

But Espen Barth Eide told the AP there’s still “a long way to go” on a structure meeting the security concerns of rival Greek and Turkish Cypriots, as well as the east Mediterranean island’s “guarantors” — Greece, Turkey and Britain.

Eide said after talks with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades Wednesday that the U.N. is assisting in “structuring” the deal.

The complex issue of security has long stumped peace talks. Breakaway Turkish Cypriots insist on keeping Turkish troops and granting Turkey intervention rights in a reunified Cyprus, something which Greek Cypriots reject.

Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded after a coup aimed at union with Greece.

