UN envoy for Syria hails “positive” meeting with Tillerson

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 5:38 am 02/07/2017 05:38am
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Syria has held a “positive” meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson about upcoming talks among Syria’s fighting sides.

A spokeswoman for Staffan de Mistura said Tuesday that he met with the top U.S. diplomat last week as part of a “series of successful meetings with the new U.S. administration” during a trip to the United States.

The spokeswoman, Yara Sharif, told reporters in Geneva that the discussions with Tillerson were centered on the “context” of Syria’s war. She said only one U.N.-led humanitarian convoy reached besieged areas in Syria last month, making it the worst month for aid deliveries since March.

Sharif said invitations to the U.N.-sponsored intra-Syrian talks set to begin Feb. 20 in Geneva will be sent Wednesday.

Europe News Government News Latest News World News
