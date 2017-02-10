12:16 pm, February 10, 2017
UK shuts down contentious probe into Iraq War abuse claims

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 12:00 pm 02/10/2017 12:00pm
British Defense Minister Michael Fallon talks to the media outside the presidential palace after a meeting with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades in capital Nicosia, in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Britain's defense secretary says the role played the UK's two military bases on Cyprus are "more important than ever" because of the rise of extremist terror and mass migration flows coming from the region. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

LONDON (AP) — The British government says it is shutting down a seven-year-old inquiry into allegations of abuse by U.K. troops in Iraq.

Defense Secretary Michael Fallon says the Iraq Historic Allegations Team will close within months. About 20 cases it is investigating will be dealt with by the Royal Navy Police.

The team was set up by the government in 2010, but has long been criticized by portions of Britain’s political and military establishment.

On Friday, Parliament’s Defense Committee said the inquiry had empowered lawyers “to generate cases against service personnel at an industrial level.”

One of the main lawyers acting for claimants has since been disbarred, and Fallon says most of the allegations have “fallen away.”

Britain’s 2003-2009 military deployment in southern Iraq spawned multiple allegations of torture and abuse.


