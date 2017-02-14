7:50 am, February 14, 2017
UK says Trump state visit still on despite loud opposition

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 7:23 am 02/14/2017 07:23am
LONDON (AP) — The British government says U.S. President Donald Trump’s state visit is still on, despite a groundswell of public and political opposition.

Thousands of people have demonstrated and more than 1.8 million have signed an online petition against the visit since Prime Minister Theresa May extended the invitation last month on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II.

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow set aside his customary political neutrality to say that Trump should not be invited to address Parliament during the trip.

Responding to the anti-Trump petition on Tuesday, the Foreign Office said it “recognized the strong views … but does not support this petition.”

It said “we look forward to welcoming President Trump once dates and arrangements are finalized.”

Lawmakers will hold a non-binding debate on the petition Monday.

