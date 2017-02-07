2:44 pm, February 7, 2017
UK Marine seeks to quash murder sentence for Taliban killing

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 8:07 am 02/07/2017 08:07am
LONDON (AP) — A British Royal Marine is asking a court to overturn his murder conviction for killing a wounded Taliban fighter in Afghanistan, arguing that mental health problems mean he was not fully responsible for his actions.

Sgt. Alexander Blackman was sentenced to a minimum of 10 years by a military court in 2013 for the September 2011 killing in Helmand Province.

Footage from another marine’s helmet camera showed Blackman shooting the militant in the chest at close range, then saying: “Obviously this doesn’t go anywhere, fellas. I just broke the Geneva Convention.”

A review commission granted an appeal, citing new evidence about Blackman’s mental health.

Blackman’s lawyer, Jonathan Goldberg, told the Courts Martial Appeal Court on Tuesday that conditions in Helmand in 2011 were a “breeding ground” for mental health problems.

