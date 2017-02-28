6:48 am, February 28, 2017
UK judge says Tunisia police ‘shambolic’ during beach attack

By The Associated Press February 28, 2017 6:38 am
LONDON (AP) — A British coroner says the Tunisian police response to a deadly gun attack on the beach resort of Sousse was “at best shambolic, at worst cowardly.”

Judge Nicholas Lorraine-Smith is delivering his findings Tuesday at an inquest into the deaths of 30 British tourists in the June 2015 attack at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba hotel.

In all, 38 people were killed by gunman Seifeddine Rezgui. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.

In Britain, inquests are held to establish the facts in cases of violent or unexplained deaths.

The judge rejected calls from victims’ lawyers to issue a finding of neglect by travel firms and hotels. He said local police were responsible for security, and “their response could and should have been effective.”

Europe News
