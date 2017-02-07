11:05 am, February 8, 2017
67° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway, the Senate debates Sen. Jeff Sessions nomination as Attorney General. Listen live.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » UK court sentences teen…

UK court sentences teen to mental hospital for stabbings

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 10:46 am 02/07/2017 10:46am
Share
FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2016 file photo, police forensic officers at work in Russell Square, central London, after a knife attack. A teenager has admitted killing a retired Florida teacher and injuring five other people in a stabbing rampage near the British Museum in London. Somali-Norwegian Zakaria Bulhan, 19, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility in the Aug. 3 slaying of 64-year-old Darlene Horton. He also pleaded guilty to five counts of wounding during a hearing Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 at London's Central Criminal Court. (Yui Mok/PA via AP, file)

LONDON (AP) — A court in Britain has sentenced a teenager to be detained indefinitely at a mental hospital for slaying a retired American teacher and injuring five others in a stabbing rampage near the British Museum.

Judge Robin Spencer sentenced 19-year-old Zakaria Bulhan on Tuesday, a day after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility in the Aug. 3 slaying of 64-year-old Darlene Horton of Tallahassee, Florida. Bulhan also pleaded guilty to five counts of wounding during a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court.

Spencer described the killing as “a tragic waste of life” and said its psychological impact would never leave the survivors.

Bulhan told police that the devil had made him kill.

The stabbings initially raised fears of terrorism, but police said it wasn’t considered a terrorist attack.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » UK court sentences teen…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News