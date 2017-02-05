7:15 am, February 5, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Appeals court denies Trump administration request to immediately reinstate ban on travelers and refugees.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Turkish police detain over…

Turkish police detain over 420 people in anti-IS operation

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 6:12 am 02/05/2017 06:12am
Share

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state-run agency says anti-terrorism police have detained over 420 people over alleged links to the Islamic State group.

The Anadolu Agency says Sunday that 60 IS suspects, the vast majority of them foreigners, were taken into custody in the capital, Ankara. It says a total of 423 people were detained in simultaneous police operations that spanned several cities, including Istanbul and Gaziantep, near the border with Syria.

The largest operation was in the southeast province of Sanliurfa, where police took into custody more than 100 suspects from multiple addresses and found materials relating to Islamic State militants.

Turkey, which endured a failed coup attempt and dozens of bloody attacks linked to IS or Kurdish militants in 2016, has been stepping up its anti-terrorism efforts.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Turkish police detain over…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News