Turkish PM launches ‘yes’ campaign over Erdogan powers

By The Associated Press February 25, 2017 6:16 am 02/25/2017 06:16am
Turkey's Prime Minister and the leader of ruling Justice and Development Party Binali Yildirim, center, and his wife Semiha Yildirim, left, arrive to attend a party meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Binali Yildirim has officially launched his ruling party's campaign for a "yes" vote in a referendum on ushering a presidential system, which critics fear will concentrate too many powers in the hands of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (AP Photo)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s prime minister has officially launched his ruling party’s campaign for a “yes” vote in a referendum on ushering a presidential system, which critics fear will concentrate too many powers in the hands of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Binali Yildirim formally got campaigning going on Saturday telling supporters in a sports arena that the proposed new system would build a strong Turkey capable of surmounting terror threats and make its economy more robust.

Yildirim said: “We are taking the first steps on the path of a future strong Turkey.”

The proposed reforms — to be voted on April 16 — will give the largely ceremonial presidency executive powers and abolish the office of the prime minister.

Opponents say the proposed system foresees too few checks and balances on Erdogan’s rule.

