Turkish Airlines passenger held in Miami over bomb threat

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says U.S. security officers at Miami airport have detained a passenger on board a Turkish Airlines plane who claimed to have a bomb on him.

Anadolu Agency says Thursday the passenger, identified only by his initials, U.E., told a crew member that he was carrying a bomb as the Istanbul-bound plane was preparing for takeoff.

Security officials detained the passenger and searched the plane. It was allowed to depart after nothing suspicious was found.

The private Dogan news agency, citing unnamed sources, reported that the passenger told police during questioning that he suffers from psychological problems and made the threat out of “momentary anger.”

Last week, a Turkish Airlines plane in Istanbul was evacuated after a suspicious note was discovered in one of its bathrooms.