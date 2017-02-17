4:58 am, February 17, 2017
31° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Turkey's top cleric denounces…

Turkey’s top cleric denounces raids on 4 imams in Germany

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 4:15 am 02/17/2017 04:15am
Share

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s top religious official has suggested that the German authorities’ raids on the apartments of four Islamic clerics are political moves fueled by “Islamophobia” ahead of elections in the country.

The Islamic clerics whose homes were raided on Wednesday are suspected of spying on opponents of the Turkish government and are accused of hiding behind religion to conduct espionage on behalf of Ankara.

Mehmet Gormez, the head of Turkey’s religious affairs directorate, on Friday rejected accusations that the clerics were engaged in spying but acknowledged they had “exceeded their powers.”

He said Ankara had called the clerics back to Turkey days before the raids in order not to harm relations with Germany.

Gormez told journalists: “It is unacceptable that in the election (period) there is a race for Islamophobia-based hatred.”

Topics:
2016 Election News Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Turkey's top cleric denounces…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

1996 Silver Spring MARC crash

More than 20 years ago, a Chicago bound Amtrak train collided with a MARC commuter in Silver Spring, leaving 11 passengers dead. See photos.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News