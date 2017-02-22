12:38 pm, February 22, 2017
55° Washington, DC
Turkey military allows Islamic headscarves for officers

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 12:30 pm 02/22/2017 12:30pm
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish defense officials say Turkey’s military has changed its regulations to allow women officers to wear Islamic-style headscarf on duty.

An official said Wednesday that the change in regulation applies to all women soldiers and military school students who want to cover their hair while wearing their uniforms. The official spoke on condition of anonymity.

A headscarf ban had already been lifted for the military headquarters’ civilian staff, the coast guard and the paramilitary police force.

Since coming to power in 2002, Turkey’s Islamic-rooted Justice and Development Party — founded by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — has gradually lifted Turkey’s rigid bans on wearing headscarves in official settings and schools.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
