February 14, 2017
32° Washington, DC
Top-selling Greek daily out again after court ruling

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 4:07 am 02/14/2017 04:07am
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s top-selling Ta Nea newspaper has resumed publication 5 days after running out of newsprint due to its parent Lambrakis Press’ acute financial problems.

The liberal daily reappeared on newsstands Tuesday, a day after an Athens court agreed to unfreeze one of the group’s bank accounts to cover publication costs.

Greece’s media have been particularly badly hit by the country’s financial crisis, and unemployment is rife among journalists.

Lambrakis Press, which includes magazines and a radio station, had its assets frozen by creditor banks.

Lambrakis’ newspapers Ta Nea and To Vima, which employ about 500 people each, have been highly critical of Greece’s left-led government, and accuse it of a hostile stance that contributed to the group’s downfall.

